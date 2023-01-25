Visualizing the New Era of Gold Mining
Between 2011 and 2020, the number of major gold discoveries fell by 70% relative to 2001-2010.
The lack of discoveries, alongside stagnating gold production, has cast a shadow of doubt on the future of gold supply.
This infographic sponsored by Novagold highlights the need for new gold mining projects with a focus on the company’s Donlin Gold project in Alaska.
The Current State of Gold Production
Between 2010 and 2021, gold production increased steadily until 2018, before leveling and falling.
|Year
|Gold Production, tonnes
|YoY % Change
|2010
|2,560
|–
|2011
|2,660
|3.9%
|2012
|2,690
|1.1%
|2013
|2,800
|4.1%
|2014
|2,990
|6.8%
|2015
|3,100
|3.7%
|2016
|3,110
|0.3%
|2017
|3,230
|3.9%
|2018
|3,300
|2.2%
|2019
|3,300
|0.0%
|2020
|3,030
|-8.2%
|2021
|3,000
|-1.0%
Along with a small decrease in gold production from 2020 levels, there were no new major gold discoveries in 2021. Meanwhile, annual demand for the yellow metal increased by 10%, up from 3,651 tonnes to 4,020 tonnes.
The fall in production and long-term lack of gold discoveries point towards a possible imbalance in gold supply and demand. This calls for the introduction of new gold development projects that can fill the supply-demand gap in the future.
Sustaining Supply: Gold For the Future
Jurisdictions play an important role when looking for projects that could sustain gold production well into the future.
From political stability to trustworthy legal systems, the characteristics of a jurisdiction can make or break mining projects. Amid ongoing market uncertainty, political turmoil, and resource nationalism, projects in safe jurisdictions offer a better investment opportunity for investors and mining companies.
As of 2021, seven of the top 10 mining jurisdictions for investment were located in North America, according to the Fraser Institute. Here’s a look at the top five gold-focused development projects in the region, based on measured and indicated (M&I) gold resources:
|Project
|M&I Gold Resource, million ounces*
|Grade (grams/tonne)
|Location
|KSM
|88.4Moz
|0.51g/t
|British Columbia
|Donlin Gold**
|39.0Moz
|2.24g/t
|Alaska
|Livengood
|13.6Moz
|0.60g/t
|Alaska
|Côté Gold
|13.6Moz
|0.96g/t
|Ontario
|Blackwater
|11.7Moz
|0.61g/t
|British Columbia
*Inclusive of mineral reserves.
**See cautionary statement regarding Donlin Gold’s mineral reserves and resources.
Located in Alaska, one of the world’s safest mining jurisdictions, Novagold’s Donlin Gold project has the highest average grade of gold among these major projects. For every tonne of ore, Donlin Gold offers 2.24 grams of gold, which is more than twice the global average grade of 1.03g/t.
Additionally, Donlin Gold is the second-largest gold-focused development project in the Americas, with over 39 million ounces of gold in M&I resources inclusive of reserves.
Novagold is focused on the Donlin Gold project in equal partnership with Barrick Gold. Click here to learn more now.
You may also like
-
Technology1 day ago
Ranked: The Top 50 Most Visited Websites in the World
In this visualization, we rank the top 50 websites that receive the most internet traffic, from Google to CNN.
-
Markets2 days ago
Charted: The Dipping Cost of Shipping
After a dramatic spike during the pandemic, shipping costs have now fallen back to Earth. What does that mean for shippers and the economy?
-
VC+5 days ago
Access Our Exclusive Report and Upcoming ‘2023 Global Forecast’ Webinar on VC+
See what the beginning of 2023 may hold, starting with our Global Forecast Report which summarizes hundreds of expert predictions.
-
Energy6 days ago
Visualizing China’s Dominance in Battery Manufacturing (2022-2027P)
This infographic breaks down battery manufacturing capacity by country in 2022 and 2027.
-
Politics7 days ago
Which Countries are the Most Polarized?
This chart plots polarization for various countries based on the Edelman Trust Institute’s annual survey of 32,000+ people.
-
Energy1 week ago
The Periodic Table of Commodity Returns (2013-2022)
This table shows the fluctuating returns for various commodities over the past decade, from energy fuels to industrial and precious metals.
The post Visualizing the New Era of Gold Mining appeared first on Visual Capitalist.
0 comments on “Visualizing the New Era of Gold Mining”