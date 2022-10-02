visualizing-the-range-of-electric-cars-vs.-gas-powered-cars

Subscribe to the Elements free mailing list for more like this

The Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week.

EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges.

In fact, 33% of new car buyers chose range anxiety—the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge—as their top inhibitor to purchasing electric cars in a survey conducted by EY.

So, how far can the average electric car go on one charge, and how does that compare with the typical range of gas-powered cars?

The Rise in EV Ranges

Thanks to improvements in battery technology, the average range of electric cars has more than doubled over the last decade, according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Year Avg. EV Range Maximum EV Range 2010 79 miles (127 km) N/A 2011 86 miles (138 km) 94 miles (151 km) 2012 99 miles (159 km) 265 miles (426 km) 2013 117 miles (188 km) 265 miles (426 km) 2014 130 miles (209 km) 265 miles (426 km) 2015 131 miles (211 km) 270 miles (435 km) 2016 145 miles (233 km) 315 miles (507 km) 2017 151 miles (243 km) 335 miles (539 km) 2018 189 miles (304 km) 335 miles (539 km) 2019 209 miles (336 km) 370 miles (595 km) 2020 210 miles (338 km) 402 miles (647 km) 2021 217 miles (349 km) 520 miles* (837 km)

*Max range for EVs offered in the United States.

Source: IEA, U.S. DOE

As of 2021, the average battery-powered EV could travel 217 miles (349 km) on a single charge. It represents a 44% increase from 151 miles (243 km) in 2017 and a 152% increase relative to a decade ago.

Despite the steady growth, EVs still fall short when compared to gas-powered cars. For example, in 2021, the median gas car range (on one full tank) in the U.S. was around 413 miles (664 km)—nearly double what the average EV would cover.

As automakers roll out new models, electric car ranges are likely to continue increasing and could soon match those of their gas-powered counterparts. It’s important to note that EV ranges can change depending on external conditions.

What Affects EV Ranges?

In theory, EV ranges depend on battery capacity and motor efficiency, but real-world results can vary based on several factors:

Weather : At temperatures below 20℉ (-6.7℃), EVs can lose around 12% of their range, rising to 41% if heating is turned on inside the vehicle.

: At temperatures below 20℉ (-6.7℃), EVs can lose around 12% of their range, rising to if heating is turned on inside the vehicle. Operating Conditions : Thanks to regenerative braking, EVs may extend their maximum range during city driving.

: Thanks to regenerative braking, EVs may extend their maximum range during city driving. Speed: When driving at high speeds, EV motors spin faster at a less efficient rate. This may result in range loss.

On the contrary, when driven at optimal temperatures of about 70℉ (21.5℃), EVs can exceed their rated range, according to an analysis by Geotab.

The 10 Longest-Range Electric Cars in America

Here are the 10 longest-range electric cars available in the U.S. as of 2022, based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range estimates:

Car Range On One Full Charge Estimated Base Price Lucid Air 520 miles (837 km) $170,500 Tesla Model S 405 miles (652 km) $106,190 Tesla Model 3 358 miles (576 km) $59,440 Mercedes EQS 350 miles (563 km) $103,360 Tesla Model X 348 miles (560 km) $122,440 Tesla Model Y 330 miles (531 km) $67,440 Hummer EV 329 miles (529 km) $110,295 BMW iX 324 miles (521 km) $84,195 Ford F-150 Lightning 320 miles (515 km) $74,169 Rivian R1S 316 miles (509 km) $70,000

Source: Car and Driver

The top-spec Lucid Air offers the highest range of any EV with a price tag of $170,500, followed by the Tesla Model S. But the Tesla Model 3 offers the most bang for your buck if range and price are the only two factors in consideration.

The post Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars appeared first on Visual Capitalist.