viva-las-vegas!-everything-to-know-about-the-2022-billboard-music-awards

Lights, camera, music! The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are sure to make a splash when the event takes over Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” host Diddy said in a statement in last month. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, 52, will run the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, 25 years after he won his first BBMA in 1997 for his No Way Out record.

This year’s star-studded ceremony could see a new leader when it comes to the most-decorated artist in BBMA history.

Justin Bieber currently sits in third place with 21 wins, but he is nominated in 13 categories this year — so he could give Drake (with 29 wins) and Taylor Swift (with 25 trophies) a run for their money.

While the “Baby” crooner, 28, has a lot of nominations for the 2022 awards show, he was surpassed by The Weeknd, who leads the pack with 17 category nods, and by Doja Cat, who earned 14 nominations.

All eyes will be on the Top Artist category — which includes The Weeknd, 32, Doja Cat, 26, Drake, 35, Swift, 32, and Olivia Rodrigo — when the night begins.

Between their favorite artists’ acceptance speeches, fans will be treated to a massive concert with some of the biggest musicians in the world taking the stage.

Mary J. Blige, for example, is one of the must-see artists of the night — but her performance isn’t the only thing she will be focused on come Sunday. The 51-year-old rapper is the 2022 Icon Award recipient.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement last month, per E! News. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music.”

She added: “To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Scroll down to learn more about the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: