Vocus Group gets new CEO as Kevin Russell retires by pappa2200 8 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Newly appointed CEO Ellie Sweeney will lead a $1 billion investment program as the telco sets its sights on picking up customers in rural and regional communities. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Vocus Group gets new CEO as Kevin Russell retires” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Vocus Group gets new CEO as Kevin Russell retires”