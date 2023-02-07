Voice not woke, says Liberal Yes champion, but needs more detail

by Vito Califano
7 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
voice-not-woke,-says-liberal-yes-champion,-but-needs-more-detail


NSW Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg will back the Voice in a significant new argument aimed at the opposition as Peter Dutton casts doubt on the change.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Voice not woke, says Liberal Yes champion, but needs more detail

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: