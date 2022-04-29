cronaca

‘Vortex’ Review: Gaspar Noé’s Latest True-Life Horror Film Looks Old Age in the Face by Putting It in Your Face

by Giovanni Pisano
29 Aprile 2022
‘vortex’-review:-gaspar-noe’s-latest-true-life-horror-film-looks-old-age-in-the-face-by-putting-it-in-your-face


Remember how you learned in school about “man’s inhumanity to man”? If the director Gaspar Noé has a theme, it’s “the humanity of inhumanity.” Noé’s shock psychodramas confront subjects like murder, sexual assault, and what happens when a roomful of flex dancers go out of their gourds on LSD. As a filmmaker, he’s drawn to […]

