wait,-what?!-‘mafs’-season-13’s-bao-and-zack-are-dating

Pulling a switch! Married at First Sight fans may not have been shocked when both Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark and Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam decided to end their marriages on Decision Day. However, it’s safe to say that viewers were even more surprised to see that four months later, Bao began dating Zack.

During Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now, which aired after the season 15 reunion on Wednesday, November 24, Zack, 27, asked Bao, 36, out on a date while they played pool.

“Having gotten to know Bao the last couple of months, I think she’s an amazing person. I like how she’s always herself. I love her giddiness. I really do,” he said outside of the bar they were at, before going inside and getting up the courage to ask her out.

“We got to know each other pretty well the last several months and I’ve really grown to like you and I would love to take you out on a date sometime soon,” Zack said, which seemed to catch her off guard. “We should go on a date, a date to see if there’s something more if you agree?”

After the administrative director called him “very bold,” she agreed to a date, telling him, “Since I’ve gotten to know you, I’ve grown very fond of you.”

Outside, she admitted that she’s “anxious” and “nervous” about the new relationship, but is “eager” to see what happens next.

Later in the episode, the duo went on a date, both getting dressed up and admitting that while they’ve hung out many times, it’s never felt like this. They also wanted to make sure they’re on the same page with their intentions.

“I got married at first sight because I was hoping to find The One, to fall in love, have a family and nothing has changed,” she told the app developer.

He replied, “I think anyone going into this process, like, wants to date intentionally. Like, you wanted to be married, so I understand that. I feel the same exact way. Nothing changes about how I feel about being married. I think it’s kind of a big risk, us going out. I wouldn’t just do this if I wasn’t serious.”

While both appear a bit hesitant, they admit that they’re excited to move forward together, even going on a walk shortly after their first date and having the conversation about what they are.

Zack and Bao both said they don’t want to rush into things, they agree that they are interested in dating other people.

“It’s very refreshing to feel like I’m being swept off my feet,” she said.

The surprise romance was revealed after part two of the reunion aired, which revealed that Bao and Johnny, 35, parted ways amicably after she asked for a divorce on Decision Day. Although Zack and Michaela, 30, struggled to get on the same page even as friends after their volatile journey, he ultimately said he would always be there for her if she needed him.