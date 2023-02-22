‘Walking in their footsteps’: Rachel Perkins draws inspiration from her father to urge a nation to say Yes

by valipomponi
22 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘walking-in-their-footsteps’:-rachel-perkins-draws-inspiration-from-her-father-to-urge-a-nation-to-say-yes


In the city where Indigenous activists first decided to campaign for constitutional change in 1967, the filmmaker is taking cues from her activist father Charles Perkins.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘Walking in their footsteps’: Rachel Perkins draws inspiration from her father to urge a nation to say Yes

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: