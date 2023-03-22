wallethub-study-ranks-indiana-10th-best-state-for-doctors

Indiana is the 10th Best State for Doctors, according to a recent study by Wallethub.

Their data set ranged from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.

Among the areas where Indiana ranked highly were average annual pay for physicians (4th) and average monthly starting salary for physicians (9th).

Montana was ranked the best state for doctors. Hawaii was ranked last.

