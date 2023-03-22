walmart-on-portage-road-in-south-bend-set-to-close-in-april

The Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend will close its doors for good next month. The store’s final day for customers is set for April 21.

A Walmart spokesperson says the decision to close is based on several factors, one of which being that the store did not perform as well as the company wanted.

South Bend has another Walmart on the city’s south side, as well as it’s store on Indian Ridge in Mishawaka as well as stores in Elkhart and Goshen.

