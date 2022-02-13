walmart-shoppers-say-this-$25-set-feels-like-a-high-quality-ensemble

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Matching sets weren’t a priority for Us in the past, but over the last couple of years, we’ve invested more in lounge looks than ever before. They’re in our daily wardrobe rotation and simply aren’t going anywhere — especially as many people across the country continue to work remotely. Because we’re so obsessed with coordinating ensembles, we like to keep our eyes peeled for different styles — and this latest fabulous find is exactly what we needed.

We discovered this set from Time and Tru at Walmart and instantly knew it deserved a spot in our closet. When we read what shoppers had to say, the rave reviews about the set’s quality and feel stood out most. Some even said they came back to buy it in more colors!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Cardigan Sweater/Pant Set for just $25 at Walmart!

Usually when a set like this one costs just $25, we assume that the quality of the material isn’t as high as it could be — but that’s not the case here! Reviewers claim that they could easily picture this ensemble being sold at a higher-end retailer like Bloomingdale’s, where it would certainly have a price tag to match. Both pieces are included, and you will receive a short-sleeve cardigan with a pair of matching wide-leg pants. The two look great together, and you can also wear them separately with other items you already have in your dresser.

The knit top’s sleeves extend to the elbow and have a slightly puffed-out design that’s cinched in at the cuffs. It has a V-neckline with three buttons down the front that you can leave open or closed depending on the aesthetic you’re going for. The bottoms are high-waisted and incredibly flattering, meaning you can team them with crop tops or longer bralettes!

At the moment, this set is available in four sleek shades: Black, light grey, olive green and bright red. You truly can’t go wrong with any of these options! Because this set has a more elevated design than similar lounge ensembles, you can even rock it out and about! Once the spring season arrives and the weather gets warmer, we’re going to wear this ‘fit when we want to look put-together and feel comfy at the same time. Goals!

