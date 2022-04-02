walter-coblenz,-‘all-the-president’s-men’-producer,-dies-at-93

Walter Coblenz, who was Oscar-nominated for producing “All the President’s Men” and also produced “The Candidate” and “The Onion Field,” died March 16. He was 93. Coblenz also produced the Emmy-nominated Joseph Wambaugh TV mini-series adaptation “The Blue Knight.” After serving as assistant director and production manager on Robert Redford’s “Downhill Racer,” he went on […]

Like this: Like Loading...