wanda-sykes-on-will-smith-slap:-‘it-was-sickening’

Oscars ceremony co-host Wanda Sykes has spoken out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage on Sunday night, saying she felt “physically ill” after watching the video. Sykes, who made her debut hosting this year alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, opened up about the startling events of the evening during […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Oscars ceremony co-host Wanda Sykes has spoken out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage on Sunday night, saying she felt “physically ill” after watching the video. Sykes, who made her debut hosting this year alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, opened up about the startling events of the evening during […]
Condividi:
Like this: