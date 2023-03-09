Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi Announces The Launch Of First-Ever ‘Superman Run’

Following the launch of ‘Superman Season’,Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be hosting its first-ever ‘Superman Run’ where Superfans and little ones can enjoy a family-friendly run on March 19, from 6:00am – 12pm.

Guests will get to experience a day full of fun and entertaining activities while they choose between three running routes; a3km, 5km and 10km Family Run,which will be held around the perimeters of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. For the little ones, a 200m complimentary Kids Run will be held inside the premises of the park, having the amazing Bugs Bunny in his Superman costume starting the race from Metropolis and ending in Gotham City.

At the end of the race, top runners will get to claim their Super Hero embroidered medals during the awards ceremony inside the Warner Bros. Plaza. Those lucky enough to be standing on the podium will get to take memorable pictures featuring a special appearance from the Man of Steel himself alongside Supergirl.

For a full heroic experience, guests and families can don their Superman capes as they engage in the various activities held in Metropolis where they can get crafty with a creative Superman and Supergirl mosaic and watch the live demonstration of a Scribble Art artist. To end their day on a sweet note, park-goers can indulge in Superman-shaped cake pops and cookies from Ace O’ Clubs.

Participants can collect their race packs a day before race day, on March 17, from 10am – 5pm, at the golf multi-sport tents stationed outside the entrance of the park.

For registrations, please visit:https://my.raceresult.com/232166/.

For more information about the park, please visit:www.wbworldabudhabi.com

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

The post Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi Announces The Launch Of First-Ever ‘Superman Run’ first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

