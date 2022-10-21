Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi Brings Back Women Of Warner This Spooktober

Back by popular demand, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is welcoming ladies only to a special Spooky edition of ‘Women of Warner’ on October 26, from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Ladies are invited to enjoy a night of endless fun with full privacy and a female-only staff across the Park’s six authentically themed lands,each decked out with eerie lights and Spooky décor. Perfect photo opportunities across the Park for the ladies to dress up for the occasion as they meet some of the Park’s most iconic female characters donned in their spook-tastic costumes. Ladies and their guests will also get to witness a female DJ taking center stage in the Warner Bros. Plaza before branching out to the rest of the lands to experience the family-friendly rides and Spooky attractions.

Inside the whimsical land of Bedrock, ladies can meet Wilma Flintstone andBetty Rubbleas they venture the prehistoric town which is adorned with dimmed lighting, exclusively for Spooky Season. Those with an appetite for mystery will get the chance to meet and greet with Cartoon Junction’s newest characters Daphne and Velma, who now join The Mystery INC. Gang. in their crime-solving puzzles by the Mystery Machine. Ladies can add on to their visit and stop bytheTrickity Treats candy stations, for a Spook-tastic experience with Scooby-Doo Trickity Treats.

Looking for spine-chilling action? Head down to the criminal underworld to meet Gotham City’s Most Wanted Super-Villains, now featuring Poison Ivyshowcasing her sinister plans along with Harley Quinn and Catwoman in ‘Gotham City Sirens’, the land’s recently added pop-up greeting show. On the other spectrum of the DC Universe, fan-favorite Super Heroes Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Mera will be roaming the streets of Metropolis making sure the City of Tomorrow is safe for the ladies.

Following their journey, guests are invited to indulge in the many delicious dishes from grab-and-go treats to fine dining options for a hauntingly scrumptious meal. Ladies will also have access to exclusive and limited time only spooky merchandise found in the various retail shops around the Park.

Don’t miss out on this special Spooky Season edition of Ladies’ Night at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi! Book your tickets at www.wbworldabudhabi.com

Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via ALHOSN UAE app to enter each of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Vittorio Ferla