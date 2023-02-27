Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi Now Offers A Sensory Unit To Provide Children Of Determination With A Safe Space In-Park

In line with the UAE’s vision to achieve social inclusion and in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has introduced its first Sensory Nook. The sensory unit, which is the first to be provided within a theme park in the region, is designed to offer children on the autism spectrum with a safe and calm space accustomed to their needs and wellbeing inside a crowded area.

The initiative aligns with Zayed Higher Organization’s role to further empower and integrate people of determination in all aspects of social life and reflects Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s efforts to ensure that children of determination can enjoy a pleasant and enjoyable experience at the park.

The sensory unit is equipped with the latest sensory technology and aims to support children who are on the spectrum’s treatment and rehabilitation. The Sensory Nook includes an LED color spectrum lighting, soothing UV lights, Bluetooth sounds and enhanced fiber optic tails to ensure optimal relaxation and calmness for the child. The Nook also features translucent curtains and a user-friendly application that can be integrated to control the ambiance of the room and adapt to the child’s preferences.

Don Strickler, General Manager at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi said: “We are pleased to join hands with Zayed Higher Organization to offer children on the autism spectrum a chance to relax in a safe and quiet space. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is committed to providing all guests and families with a fun and immersive experience that takes into consideration their respective needs. We are keen to continue elevating our facilities to ensure a safe and memorable experience at our unique theme park.”

His Excellency Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, praised the fruitful efforts between both entities and the strategic partnership with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. He also stressed the importance of the public and private sector’s cooperation to empower children of determination in the community. The sensory unit at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi marks a unique milestone in that view vis-a-vis the attraction’s leading position on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

He then added: “Zayed Higher Organization has an ambitious plan to launch six sensory units across retail venues and vital destinations in Abu Dhabi. We are working with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to ensure children of determination are provided with the right support be it at malls, public areas or entertainment venues. Our efforts are in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi to offer the best services possible and adopt new technologies to ensure the active involvement of children in the community across all sectors and interests.”

H.E. Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, stressed the existing cooperation between the Foundation and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and their efforts to launch sensory units in public areas. His Excellency also extended his thanks and gratitude to H.H.Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority for his continuous support towards purpose-driven initiatives that better the lives of people of determination. His Excellency also extended thanks to her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and her Highness Sheikha Shamsabint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with all officials who provided support towards the overall development of children and their well-being.

To access the Sensory Nook, guests are advised to speak with Guest Services at the entrance of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.The unit can accommodate one child at a time under the supervision of their legal guardian or parent.

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

Vito Califano