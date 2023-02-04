Watch It Live: Memorial For P-22, The Hollywood Mountain Lion, Livecast Today

Celebrities, artists, vocalists, poets and wildlife biologists will memorialize the deceased mountain lion known as P-22 in a livecast “celebration of life” at the sold-out Greek Theater.

The internationally-known mountain lion with the moniker “Hollywood Cat” will be memorialized from noon to 2 p.m. today — Saturday, Feb. 4 — in Griffith Park’s outdoor amphitheater, a venue usually reserved for live concerts featuring rock stars, top-selling bands and popular performances.

Until he was euthanized by wildlife authorities in December after being his by a vehicle, P-22 was popularized by the National Park Service mountain lion study that tracked cats’ whereabouts.

Here’s a sampling of past coverage of P-22 and Southern California’s mountain lion population:

