watch-live:-psychic-on-trial-in-spousal-swindling-case

A woman stands trial for allegedly getting another to steal more than a million dollars from a wealthy husband. Defendant Jaycee Wasso, 25, is charged with organized fraud over $50,000 and a slew of theft charges.

As previously reported, co-defendant Lin Helena Halfon, 29, was charged with trying to process a $1 million cashier’s check that was in her name and the name of her husband Richard Rappaport, 80. Staff at an Amscot in Tampa, Florida, rejected this because Richard was not there to confirm. Halfon came in again with three checks worth $333,333, authorities said.

Authorities said they spoke to Rappaport and his daughter. He initially had Halfon’s back.

“Rappaport advised the investigators he believed it was a mistake and he wanted to give Halfon the benefit of the doubt,” investigators wrote.

But his daughter said that neither she nor anyone else in the family had known he married Halfon. She said she believed Halfon was “conning” Rappaport because of his age.

The same was true of Halfon’s parents. The couple said they did not know she was married to him until after she was arrested and it was reported on the internet. Neither did they know she was previously married as well.

A lot changed since then. Halfon pleaded guilty to count each of organized fraud at over $50,000, and exploitation of the elderly at over $50,000 and agreed to testify in the case. A third defendant, John Grancer, was also charged in the incident. He was accused of illegally cashing checks. Now both Halfon and he are expected to testify against Wasso, saying that she is the mastermind in stealing more than $1 million from Rappaport.

