cronaca

Watch Portions of This Year’s Golden Globes Ceremony (EXCLUSIVE)

by
19 February 2022
watch-portions-of-this-year’s-golden-globes-ceremony-(exclusive)

This year’s 79th Annual Golden Globes awards ceremony wasn’t televised or livestreamed, and has never been seen by anyone other than those in attendance for the show on Jan. 9 at the Beverly Hilton. Until now. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has shared with Variety three excerpts from the 2022 ceremony, which opened with HFPA […]

%d bloggers like this: