Violent crime, including the shooting of a security guard in the Wayne Street parking garage were among the many topics up for discussion during last night’s hour-long South Bend Mayoral Democratic candidate’s debate between Councilman and challenger Henry Davis Jr. and incumbent Mayor James Mueller.
The debate took place at I.U. South Bend and aired on ABC 57.
If you missed the debate and you’d like to watch, click below:
0 comments on “WATCH: South Bend Democratic candidates Mayoral primary debate”