watch-tyler-cameron,-nick-lachey-and-more-reveal-their-v-day-plans

Love is in the air! Tyler Cameron, Mary Fitzgerald and Nick Lachey all have epic Valentine’s Day plans this year — but not all of them involve love.

“[I’ll] probably get with the guys and go out [to] a restaurant together,” the 29-year-old Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly. “I would love to have a date, but I don’t think I have anyone remotely close to that situation yet.”

While Cameron may be riding solo this year, the 41-year-old Selling Sunset star is celebrating the holiday with a romantic getaway which her husband, Romain Bonnet, gifted her as a surprise.

“We are going to Maui for the weekend over Valentine’s Day,” Fitzgerald told Us, noting she’s never been to Hawaii. “We’re just going to go and do some really fun activities. Maybe do some yoga on the beach. Have some cocktails. Just relax and spend time together.”

The former 98 Degrees singer, for his part, has a different sort of weekend planned. The 48-year-old musician has been married to Vanessa Lachey since 2011, but this year his valentine is the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’ll be flying back from the Super Bowl. I’m taking my oldest son to see my Bengals play,” Nick said, adding that he and 9-year-old son Camden will be rooting for the Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI. (The couple also share daughter Brooklyn, 7, and son Phoenix, 5.)

The Love Is Blind cohost revealed that he hopes to get back home in time “for a little Valentine’s Day dinner” after watching the big game on Sunday, February 13.

“I’m sure there’ll be a multitude of flowers involved. She’s an incredible wife and mother to let he and I go and do the Super Bowl together,” Nick added. “I will have to make Valentine’s Day up to her a little bit.”

Paige DeSorbo, meanwhile, is leaving all the planning up to boyfriend Craig Conover that day. It’s the first time the Winter House costars will be celebrating the holiday as a couple since getting together in May 2021.

“I’m sure he’s made a dinner reservation,” she said sarcastically, revealing that the twosome will be in California for the special day.

Watch the exclusive video above to see more celebrity Valentine’s Day plans — including how Jesse Metcalfe spoils his girlfriend and what new parents Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti have in store.