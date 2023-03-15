We are not above criticism but these attacks go too far

by pappa2200
16 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
we-are-not-above-criticism-but-these-attacks-go-too-far


I feel compelled to respond to two unfair and uninformed attacks against Peter Hartcher and Matthew Knott.

pappa2200

0 comments on “We are not above criticism but these attacks go too far

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: