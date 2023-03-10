‘We can’t rush it if it’s not right’: Indigenous Gulf leaders warn on Voice

by Ufficio Stampa
11 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘we-can’t-rush-it-if-it’s-not-right’:-indigenous-gulf-leaders-warn-on-voice


Two Indigenous leaders from the Gulf of Carpentaria say voters need more detail about the proposal, warning failure could set back First Nations Australians’ rights for generations.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “‘We can’t rush it if it’s not right’: Indigenous Gulf leaders warn on Voice

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: