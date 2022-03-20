cronaca

‘We Feed People’ Review: Ron Howard’s Documentary Spotlights Celebrity Chef José Andrés and His Nonprofit World Central Kitchen

by
20 March 2022
‘we-feed-people’-review:-ron-howard’s-documentary-spotlights-celebrity-chef-jose-andres-and-his-nonprofit-world-central-kitchen

It may sound counterintuitive at best, tone-deaf at worse, to label a documentary focused on food providers aiding people in the wake of disasters as a feel-good movie. But that’s an honest, accurate and, yes, appreciative label for “. The movie effectively begins in media res, with the robustly gregarious Andrés and his dedicated crew  […]

%d bloggers like this: