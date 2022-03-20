‘We Feed People’ Review: Ron Howard’s Documentary Spotlights Celebrity Chef José Andrés and His Nonprofit World Central Kitchen

It may sound counterintuitive at best, tone-deaf at worse, to label a documentary focused on food providers aiding people in the wake of disasters as a feel-good movie. But that’s an honest, accurate and, yes, appreciative label for “. The movie effectively begins in media res, with the robustly gregarious Andrés and his dedicated crew […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
It may sound counterintuitive at best, tone-deaf at worse, to label a documentary focused on food providers aiding people in the wake of disasters as a feel-good movie. But that’s an honest, accurate and, yes, appreciative label for “. The movie effectively begins in media res, with the robustly gregarious Andrés and his dedicated crew […]
Condividi:
Like this: