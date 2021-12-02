we-found-your-favorite-new-holiday-dress-(and-it’s-under-$30)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressing up for the holidays is always so much fun, and we’re going to let you in on a little secret: You don’t actually have to go to a party or big gathering in order to do it. We live in an age of Zoom calls, smart devices and social media. Don’t bum yourself out thinking you have to be stuck in the same leggings and robe combo you’ve been wearing all season long!

You can still share your holiday outfit with friends and family outside your home through the power of technology, and even apart from that, we say an outfit’s never put to waste if it makes you feel good. Feeling inspired, but afraid it’s too late to find a new piece in time? It’s not. In fact, we’re going to link you right to it so you can buy it in time!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Cocktail Dress (originally $31) for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

How cute would this dress look next to some string lights and wrapped presents? It fits right into a holiday scene without being inherently holiday themed. That’s part of why we love it; we can wear it for a stunning holiday look, but we can wear it before and afterward too!

This dress is made of a soft, stretchy material. It pulls right on over your head, and it has a mini length — the hem hitting above the knees. It’s definitely a winter dress though, thanks to those long lantern sleeves. The star accent, however, is obviously the fixed tie belt at the waist, which can be adjusted for a better fit or to show off numerous knot styles!

The tie belt at the waist is so flattering and so cute. It almost looks like you have an extra layer tied around your waist, like a sweater or jacket, but without the bulk of the actual sweater or jacket. It will also give you a defined hourglass shape without any tight, fitted fabrics or shapewear. The tie will cinch the waist, but the rest of the dress will lie looser against your stomach and torso!

This dress is available in 12 colors right now. If you’re ready to make the most out of this month and holiday season, grab your top pick while there’s still time and prepare to fall in love!

