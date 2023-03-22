‘We have agency and urgency’: Bowen stares down Bandt after UN’s dire climate warning

by Vito Califano
22 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘we-have-agency-and-urgency’:-bowen-stares-down-bandt-after-un’s-dire-climate-warning


Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has warned Australia’s carbon footprint will blow out by 20 per cent if the minor party blocks his bill in parliament.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “‘We have agency and urgency’: Bowen stares down Bandt after UN’s dire climate warning

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: