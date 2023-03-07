We must stop wilfully condemning single mothers to a life of poverty by pappa2200 7 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 While our tax rules subsidise obscene accumulations of wealth through superannuation, unemployed single mums and their children are forced to live on a pittance. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “We must stop wilfully condemning single mothers to a life of poverty” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “We must stop wilfully condemning single mothers to a life of poverty”