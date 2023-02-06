‘We need a plan B’: Unions have ‘deep concerns’ about AUKUS pact

6 Febbraio 2023
Manufacturing unions fear AUKUS will not deliver the promised local jobs bonanza and are urging the government to develop a back-up submarine plan.

