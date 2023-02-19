‘We need to grow up’: Deputy’s new global chief plans to conquer Silicon Valley

by pappa2200
19 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘we-need-to-grow-up’:-deputy’s-new-global-chief-plans-to-conquer-silicon-valley


For someone who claims to have ‘no playbook for growth’, US tech executive Silvija Martincevic has enormous aspirations for Australian start-up Deputy.

pappa2200

0 comments on “‘We need to grow up’: Deputy’s new global chief plans to conquer Silicon Valley

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: