‘We will get things wrong’: Bonza chief backs cost-saving as bogan airline takes off by pappa2200 31 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 Budget airline Bonza is hoping its low-cost strategy creates sufficient demand from regional travellers. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘We will get things wrong’: Bonza chief backs cost-saving as bogan airline takes off” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘We will get things wrong’: Bonza chief backs cost-saving as bogan airline takes off”