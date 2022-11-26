By AML Intelligence Correspondent INCINERATORS in Belgium are struggling to keep up with the industrial levels of cocaine being seized at Antwerp port. There is now such a backlog of cocaine to be destroyed – which police see as a major security threat. Belgium is on track for another record year of cocaine seizures after…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post WEEKEND READ: Belgium’s incinerators struggle to destroy industrial quantities of cocaine discovered at Antwerp port appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano