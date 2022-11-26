WEEKEND READ: Belgium’s incinerators struggle to destroy industrial quantities of cocaine discovered at Antwerp port

by Vito Califano
26 Novembre 2022
Comments 0
weekend-read:-belgium’s-incinerators-struggle-to-destroy-industrial-quantities-of-cocaine-discovered-at-antwerp-port


By AML Intelligence Correspondent INCINERATORS in Belgium are struggling to keep up with the industrial levels of cocaine being seized at Antwerp port. There is now such a backlog of cocaine to be destroyed – which police see as a major security threat. Belgium is on track for another record year of cocaine seizures after…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post WEEKEND READ: Belgium’s incinerators struggle to destroy industrial quantities of cocaine discovered at Antwerp port appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “WEEKEND READ: Belgium’s incinerators struggle to destroy industrial quantities of cocaine discovered at Antwerp port

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: