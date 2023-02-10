Western Sahara: Spain Renews Support for UN-Led Political Process> by Ufficio Stampa 10 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Spain renewed on Wednesday its support for the UN-led political process to help find a political solution to end the dispute over the Western Sahara region. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Western Sahara: Spain Renews Support for UN-Led Political Process>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
