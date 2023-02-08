Western Sahara: UNSC Extends MINURSO Mandate for One Year>

by Vittorio Ferla
8 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
western-sahara:-unsc-extends-minurso-mandate-for-one-year>


The UN Security Council adopted on Thursday Resolution 2654, renewing the mandate of the UN mission MINURSO for another year.

