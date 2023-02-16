‘What could be more important?’: Government flags major childcare reforms to give kids best start

by valipomponi
16 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘what-could-be-more-important?’:-government-flags-major-childcare-reforms-to-give-kids-best-start


In a sign the Albanese government is preparing a complete overhaul of the sector, Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly said the entire system has to change.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘What could be more important?’: Government flags major childcare reforms to give kids best start

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: