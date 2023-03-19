‘What employees want is to engage in meaningful work’

by Vito Califano
19 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘what-employees-want-is-to-engage-in-meaningful-work’


The priority given to procedures and the individualization of performance in companies diminishes the satisfaction of a ‘job well done,’ writes consultant Guy Le Boterf.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “‘What employees want is to engage in meaningful work’

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: