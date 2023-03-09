What guns, ships and chips say about the global economy

by Ufficio Stampa
10 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
what-guns,-ships-and-chips-say-about-the-global-economy


Shortages in shipping containers and artillery shells tell us something disturbing about modern economies: They aren’t nearly as flexible as people had thought.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “What guns, ships and chips say about the global economy

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: