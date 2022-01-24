cronaca

What I’ve Learned About Filling Out the Oscar Ballot

by
24 January 2022
what-i’ve-learned-about-filling-out-the-oscar-ballot

Oscar voting is open to more than 10,000 members for six days only, from Jan. 27-Feb. 1. Here are a few tips and reminders to consider before casting your online ballots: • Do not cast your ballots today. You just received your electronic ballot, but you don’t have to fill it out today. More than […]

%d bloggers like this: