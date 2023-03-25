‘What you can’t see, you can’t be’: Kids’ books to encourage girls to be tradies by Vittorio Ferla 25 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 “Sparky” may soon feature on kindy kids’ career wish lists alongside princesses and astronauts if union plans to inspire a new generation of future tradies take off. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘What you can’t see, you can’t be’: Kids’ books to encourage girls to be tradies” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘What you can’t see, you can’t be’: Kids’ books to encourage girls to be tradies”