what’s-coming-to-disney-plus-in-june-2021

Disney Plus continues its rollout of Marvel shows this month with the release of “Loki.” Tom Hiddleston reprises the titular role beginning June 9, with new episodes releasing each Wednesday. Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the God of Mischief takes center stage as he embarks on his very own adventure. The series also features Richard Grant, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku.

The month kicks off with the return of “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which first debuted on Disney Plus Premier Access in March. On June 4, all subscribers will have access to Raya’s epic journey to save the world of Kumandra from sinister monsters. It will no doubt bring laughs and immersive enjoyment with a star-studded cast that includes Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan, Sandra Oh and Daniel Dae Kim.

Pixar’s big summer premiere also hits this month. On June 17, any Disney Plus subscriber will have access to “Luca,” the coming-of-age story of one young boy who befriends a sea monster. After proving his talents in the Academy Award-nominated drama “Room” and the laugh-out-loud “Good Boys,” Jacob Tremblay stars as Luca.

See the full list of titles below:

June 4

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Episode 204)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Episode 6)

“Big Shot” (Episode 108)

“Marvel Studios: Legends” (Loki & The Tesseract)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Texas)

“Disney Amphibia” (Season 2)

“Disney Junior Muppet Babies” (Season 3)

“Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009)

“Us Again” (2021)

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009)

June 9

“Loki” (Episode 1)

June 11

“Zenimation” (Season 2)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Episode 205)

“Big Shot” (Episode 109)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Episode 7)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Portugal)

“Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals” (Season 4”

“The Happiest Millionaire” (1967)

“The Incredible Dr. Pol” (Season 18)

June 16

“Loki” (Episode 2)

June 18

“Luca” (2021)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Episode 206)

“Big Shot” (Episode 110)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Episode 8)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Maine)

“Dino Ranch” (Season 1)

“Just Roll with It” (Season 2)

“Heartland Docs, DVM” (Season 3)

June 23

“Loki” (Episode 3)

June 25

“Wolfgang” (2021)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Episode 1)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Episode 207)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Episode 9)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Croatia)

“Bunk’d” (Season 4)

“PJ Masks” (Season 4)

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (Season 6)

“When Sharks Attack” (Season 1-6)

“Adventures in Babysitting” (1987)

June 30

“Loki” (Episode 4)