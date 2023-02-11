what’s-new-on-vc+-in-february?

If you’re a regular visitor to Visual Capitalist, you know that we’re your home base for data-driven, visual storytelling that helps explain a complex world.

But did you know there’s a way to get even more out of Visual Capitalist, all while helping support the work we do?

More Visuals. More Insight. More Understanding.

VC+ is our members program that gives you exclusive access to extra visual content and insightful special features. It also gets you access to The Trendline, our twice a week members-only newsletter that features the very best visualizations and data releases.

Along with The Trendline newsletter and our special dispatches, we’re continuing to work on building the VC+ Archive which will give members access to all past content. You’ll be able to browse all previous emails in one place—including special reports and webinars like the recent 2023 Global Forecast Series.

In the meantime, what is getting sent to members in the coming weeks for VC+ in February?

New to VC+ in February 2023

“At a Glance: 5 Key Takeaways from the IMF’s China Country Report”

SPECIAL DISPATCH: Breaking Down the Insights from the IMF’s Report on China

In today’s world, time is of the essence. With the sea of information that exists, it’s difficult to extract what’s truly important.

In this Special Dispatch series, we do the work for you, analyzing global reports from reputable sources to neatly deliver the key takeaways along with context and commentary.

This time, we’ll examine the International Monetary Fund’s newly released documents from bilateral discussions with the People’s Republic of China. This country report offers a complete look at the challenges and risks facing China’s growth, from the country’s real estate crisis to how the country is managing its fiscal framework and monetary policy.

Coming Friday, February 10th, 2023 (Get VC+ to access)

“Markets this Month: February Edition”

SPECIAL DISPATCH: Everything You Need to Know for This Month in the Markets

This Special Dispatch exclusive to VC+ subscribers provides a high-level summary of the month’s key events and most important market trends. It’s our way of cutting through the noise and sending you the data that matters most for the markets this month.

February’s edition will include:

An economic calendar of the biggest data and earnings releases to be aware of

A handful of essential charts diving into the state of the markets

And a collection of insightful links worth reading, watching, and listening to

Coming Monday, February 27th, 2023 (Get VC+ to access)

The Trendline

PREMIUM NEWSLETTER: Our Bi-Weekly Newsletter for VC+ Members

The Sunday Edition The Midweek Edition

The Best Visualizations Each Week The Best Data and Reports Each Week

>> View free sample >> View free sample

The Trendline is our premium newsletter sent to members twice a week.

On Sundays, we highlight the best visualizations on business, investing, and global trends that our editors have uncovered. On Thursdays in the Midweek Edition, we send you a round-up of the most interesting reports we find along with key charts and commentary.

Sent Bi-Weekly (Get VC+ to access)

The Trends Shaping the World—in Your Inbox

Get access to these upcoming features by becoming a VC+ member. And for a limited time, get 25% off, which makes your VC+ membership the same price as a coffee each month:

PS – We look forward to sending you even more great visuals and data!

The post What’s New on VC+ in February? appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

pappa2200