what’s-new-on-vc+-in-november?

In the Coming Months…

“The Global Forecast Series”

CONTENT SERIES: A Full Exploration of Expert Predictions for 2023



As we near the end of the year, experts around the world are beginning to put out their predictions and forecasts for what’s to come in 2023.

Starting next month in December, our VC+ members will receive a full selection of exclusive content that breaks down this past year’s prediction results and everything to know for next year.

The Global Forecast Series includes:

A Special Dispatch recapping 2022’s Prediction Consensus

The Visual Capitalist Guide to 2023 report featuring the most crucial trends and forecasts to watch out for in the new year

A live webinar exploring our predictions database, allowing VC+ members to check in on the trends and predictions that matter most to them

Coming in December 2022 and January 2023 (Get VC+ to access)

In the meantime, what is getting sent to members in the coming weeks for VC+ in November?

New to VC+ in November 2022

“At a Glance: Key Takeaways from the IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2022”

SPECIAL DISPATCH: Breaking Down the Insights from the IEA’s Latest Flagship Report

In today’s world, time is of the essence. With the sea of information that exists, it’s difficult to extract what’s truly important.

In this Special Dispatch series, we do the work for you, analyzing global reports from reputable sources to neatly deliver the key takeaways along with context and commentary.

This time, we’ll examine the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook for 2022. This flagship report provides critical insights into the state of the world’s energy supply and demand, climate targets, and sustainable economic development.

Coming Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 (Get VC+ to access)

”Markets this Month: November Edition”

SPECIAL DISPATCH: Everything You Need to Know for This Month in the Markets

This month we’re bringing back a fully redesigned edition of Markets this Month, which provides VC+ subscribers with a high-level summary of the month’s key trends and market-moving data releases to track.

It’s our way of cutting through the noise and sending you the charts, insights, and dates that matters most for the markets this month, along with what lies ahead.

November’s fully redesigned edition will include:

An economic calendar of the biggest data and earnings releases to be aware of

A handful of essential charts diving into the state and key trends of the markets

And a collection of insightful links worth reading, watching, and listening to this month

Coming Tuesday, November 21st, 2022 (Get VC+ to access)

The Trendline

PREMIUM NEWSLETTER: Our Bi-Weekly Newsletter for VC+ Members

The Sunday Edition The Midweek Edition

The Best Visualizations Each Week The Best Data and Reports Each Week

>> View free sample >> View free sample

The Trendline is our premium newsletter sent to members twice a week.

On Sundays, we highlight the best visualizations on business, investing, and global trends that our editors have uncovered. On Thursdays in the Midweek Edition, we send you a round-up of the most interesting reports we find along with key charts and commentary.

The Trends Shaping the World—in Your Inbox

valipomponi