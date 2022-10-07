what’s-new-on-vc+-in-october?

If you’re a regular visitor to Visual Capitalist, you know that we’re your home base for data-driven, visual storytelling that helps explain a complex world.

But did you know there’s a way to get even more out of Visual Capitalist, all while helping support the work we do?

More Visuals. More Insight. More Understanding.

Last week, VC+ members received the World at 8 Billion report, which dives into the most pressing trends and effects of our global population reaching 8 billion people.

Along with this, we’re offering subscribers a bonus gift that highlights all of Our Greatest Ever Visualizations on Population for free.

Sign up to VC+ by October 11th* and you’ll receive both of these in your inbox, along with our other special features planned this month.

*Cutoff is midnight. If you’re already a member, we’ll include you in the send!

“VC+ Webinar: Exploring the World at 8 Billion”

SPECIAL EVENT: Connect with the VC+ Community to Discuss the World at 8 Billion



We dive deep into our World at 8 Billion report to dig into the most important trends and data of our world’s demographics.

Along with exploring all of the extra insights our team couldn’t fit into the report, this webinar is also an opportunity to ask our team any questions of aspects you’re most curious about.

Coming Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 (Get VC+ to access)

“The Economic Complexity of Countries and their Exports”

SPECIAL DISPATCH: A Breakdown of Countries and the Complexity of their Exports

This Special Dispatch exclusive to VC+ subscribers looks at the economic complexity of countries and their exports.

More complex exports are a sign of economic development, and this dispatch will break down the development of various nations and their exports over the past 20 years.

Coming Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 (Get VC+ to access)

The Trendline

PREMIUM NEWSLETTER: Our Bi-Weekly Newsletter for VC+ Members

The Sunday Edition The Midweek Edition

The Best Visualizations Each Week The Best Data and Reports Each Week

>> View free sample >> View free sample

The Trendline is our premium newsletter sent to VC+ members twice a week.

On Sundays, we highlight the best visualizations on business, investing, and global trends that our editors have uncovered. On Thursdays in the Midweek Edition, we send you a round-up of the most interesting reports we find along with key charts and commentary.

The Trends Shaping the World—in Your Inbox

Get access to these upcoming features by becoming a VC+ member. And for a limited time, get 25% off, which makes your VC+ membership the same price as a coffee each month:

PS – We look forward to sending you even more great visuals and data!

The post What’s New on VC+ in October? appeared first on Visual Capitalist.