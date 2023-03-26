When living longer means getting no value for funeral insurance

by Mata
26 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
when-living-longer-means-getting-no-value-for-funeral-insurance


Gill and Alan Brown have so far paid $21,500 for a $9500 benefit to cover the cost of each funeral. By their late 80s the couple may have shelled out $30,000 more.

Mata

0 comments on “When living longer means getting no value for funeral insurance

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: