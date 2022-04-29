where-does-christina-haack-stand-with-exes-tarek-el-moussa,-ant-anstead?

The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand.

In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that her second former spouse, Ant Anstead, filed to get full custody of their son, Hudson. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride personality lobbed several serious accusations against his ex-wife in the process.

The England native alleged, in part, that Hall is an absentee mother, claiming in court docs obtained by TMZ that the HGTV star had only seen their son “an average of nine days per month” for close to two years. He further accused her of putting Hudson in danger, using an example of a bad sunburn he received while in her care and her admission that she has used a psychedelic drug. (In addition to Hudson, Hall shares two children with El Moussa: Taylor and Brayden, while Anstead is also the father of Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

The Flip or Flop alum, for her part, defended herself in a statement to Us, noting that she was “deeply” upset about her ex’s claims.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she explained to Us. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Hall also acknowledged her “share of ups and downs,” arguing that she is “a good mom” who “love[s] my children” and “will always protect them.”

Hours before the news of Anstead’s filing broke, Hall shared a cryptic message via Instagram.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” she captioned the text post about a “strong woman,” attributing the quote to Jill Blakeway, a doctor who practices Eastern medicine. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

The California native’s relationship with El Moussa, with whom she worked on Flip or Flop even after finalizing their divorce in 2018, has also been filled with ups and downs.

The former couple split in December 2016 following a dispute in May of that year. The reality stars were involved in an alleged altercation and the police were called to their home. At the time, an eyewitness told police that they saw the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star leave his home in a hurry, with a crying Christina close behind.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Hall and El Moussa said in a statement to Us upon announcing their breakup in December 2016. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. … Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”

While more issues — and arguments — have come up in their post-divorce relationship, it seems that the former spouses have been coparenting amicably, despite their own drama. Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, who married El Moussa in October 2021, told Us in April 2021 that she and her husband “coparent very well” with Hall, noting, “As long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Us confirmed in April 2022 that the Wellness Remodel author wed Joshua Hall.

Keep scrolling to see where Christina stands with each of her ex-husbands: