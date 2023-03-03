Where To Get A Free Oreo Bundlet This Monday, March 6

To celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday, bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving away a free Oreo Cookies and Cream Bundlets to the first 111 customers in line on Monday, March 6 at 1:11 p.m.

The chain unveiled the limited-time Oreo Cookies and Cream Bundlet on Feb. 6. It will continue to be available through March 26, but Monday is an opportunity to try it for free. All Nothing Bundt Cakes locations are participating.

The cake has a Nothing Bundt Cakes classic white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and the chain’s signature cream cheese frosting on top.

Customers can purchase the cake in all sizes, but Monday’s giveaway will be individually packaged miniature cakes.

Caitlin Antonios | Reporter Caitlin Antonios is a California native and has spent most of her life living in Orange County. After graduating from the University of California, Irvine with a literary journalism and English degree, she attended Columbia University for the Toni Stabile Investigative Journalism program. She spent a year freelancing investigative stories covering education, health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

