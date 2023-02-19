White Lotus, A Star is Born and Miley Cyrus: How Senator Sarah Henderson entertains herself

by Vittorio Rienzo
19 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
white-lotus,-a-star-is-born-and-miley-cyrus:-how-senator-sarah-henderson-entertains-herself


In this Quick Q, the former journalist talks about her love of family and frequent use of the phrase “that’s a disgrace”.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “White Lotus, A Star is Born and Miley Cyrus: How Senator Sarah Henderson entertains herself

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: