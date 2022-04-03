who-is-tyler-hynes?-6-things-to-know-about-the-hallmark-channel-star

That’s Amore! Tyler Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since 2018 — and with more than 10 films on the network under his belt, he’s only getting started.

The 35-year-old actor made his Hallmark debut as a businessman named Zac, who gets roped into participating in a bachelor auction, in Falling for You. However, Hynes’ career in front of the camera started decades before that movie came out.

His first big screen credit came in 1998 with Little Men. The same year, he appeared in Home Team. Hynes went on to find success as a TV actor with roles on Amazon, Valemont, Saving Hope, UnREAL and Letterkenny.

Over the years, the Canadian filmmaker has managed to find his way back to the Hallmark Channel. He starred in his first holiday movie for the network in 2018’s It’s Christmas, Eve and has never looked back.

Hynes’ most recent film, Always Amore — which comes out on Sunday, April 3, on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel — marks his 12th leading role for the network. This time around, he’s honoring the service industry and highlighting the art of Italian cooking alongside Autumn Reeser.

“To everyone in the hospitality industry who’s done their best to keep their doors open these past few years, successfully or not, this one’s for you,” the star wrote via Instagram in February after the movie was announced. “When your doors are open, we’ll be there . Ciao, Bella ;).”

In the film, Hynes’ character, Ben, is enlisted to help Elizabeth (Reeser) keep her late husband’s Italian restaurant afloat. Despite butting heads at the start of the project, the two seemingly put aside their differences and fall for each other.

Hynes described his costar as “very, very talented” and “sweet and lovely” during a March episode of the “Dear Hallmark” podcast. Their onscreen chemistry, however, didn’t help the Winter in Vail star from avoiding an on-set mishap toward the end of shooting.

“The last injury I had was on this movie though and it was a doozy,” Hynes told Remark the Show in March. “I got a concussion while making this movie in the last two days.”

The Flip That Romance actor clarified that he didn’t get hurt while filming a scene, but rather while he was by himself on location. “I’ve had some spills in my time, this one really rocked my noodle and I was out of it. … I was by myself, just head in my hand, blood in my hands,” he recalled. “And I was concussed and very much out of it.”

Hynes added that he was “fully concussed” when he went back to shooting the last few scenes of Always Amore.

Scroll down to learn more about Hynes: