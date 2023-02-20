Why demographics and not interest rates are to blame for property prices

by Vito Califano
20 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
why-demographics-and-not-interest-rates-are-to-blame-for-property-prices


Interest rates may contribute to short-term jumps in house prices, but over the long term, factors such as population growth have a much bigger impact.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Why demographics and not interest rates are to blame for property prices

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: