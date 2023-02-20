Why demographics and not interest rates are to blame for property prices by Vito Califano 20 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Interest rates may contribute to short-term jumps in house prices, but over the long term, factors such as population growth have a much bigger impact. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Why demographics and not interest rates are to blame for property prices” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Why demographics and not interest rates are to blame for property prices”