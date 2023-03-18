why-more-supply-is-needed-to-lower-gas-prices,-not-more-government-bureaucracy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County $4.914, much higher than the national average of $3.457.

California government has been run by Democrat politicians for years, but many Californians are still looking to government policies to help lower our expensive gas prices.

To make matters worse, Governor Newsom is reportedly giving state bureaucrats the authority to impose additional energy costs, which he believes will result in lower gas prices.

Many Republican officials are not supportive of Newsom’s strategy, as they adamantly say it will not work.

Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong (CA-32) explained, “instead of increasing energy supplies to lower gas prices, the Governor creates more government bureaucracy – giving faceless bureaucrats the authority to increase taxes on needed, affordable energy production without accountability.” Adding that, “The Governor continues to try to push a failed idea to make splashy headlines without real solutions to lower gas prices.”

Fong continued, “The Governor needs to stop demonizing the hard working men and women that produce reliable and affordable energy that we all use every single day. To lower gas prices, the Governor should reevaluate his own policies that make gasoline more expensive and limit supply, and approve the thousands of permits for more domestic production that are sitting on his desk collecting dust.”

Assemblyman Fong joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to explain that the California government is the problem, and more bureaucracy regarding gas prices is not needed.

pappa2200