Why Perrottet should be persuaded to stay on as opposition leader

by valipomponi
27 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
why-perrottet-should-be-persuaded-to-stay-on-as-opposition-leader


The idea that all defeats are shameful, and mandate retirement, would have terminated the careers of Winston Churchill and Robert Menzies.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Why Perrottet should be persuaded to stay on as opposition leader

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: